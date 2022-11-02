A young lady has expressed her joy online after escaping a disastrous incident which happened in her room

The Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling in her room crashed to the floor and luckily, she wasn't in the room at the time

The thankful lady shared her testimony on Twitter and netizens rejoiced with her for escaping such a disaster

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Bionic Mortal, has revealed how the ceiling in her room fell while she was away.

The young woman was thankful that she didn't sleep in her room as the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling fell overnight.

POP ceiling falls in room Photo Credit: @bionic_mortal, The good brigade/ Getty images

Source: UGC

She expressed that she would have been suffering from traumatic injuries or probably dead if she was in her room at the time the POP fell.

"POP ceiling fell overnight. I would've been dead or suffering from traumatic injuries if I had slept in my room last night", she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking on the reason for the fall, Bionic said it might be due to inferior materials used in the making of the POP ceiling.

"I don't even know. Probably due to inferior quality", she said.

Social media reactions

Josh Adedoyin said:

"Thank God you're safe. What could have caused this?"

Gemini man stated:

"Mannn so sorry about this, thank God you are fine."

Shugaban commented:

"Thanks to God for the protection."

Roar Zabi stated:

"Omoooo sorry Jumai Glad to know you’re okay!"

Oluwatobiloba added:

"Thank God you’re safe."

See the tweet below:

Lady narrowly escapes death as POP ceiling falls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was more than thankful to God after narrowly escaping a domestic accident that could have claimed her life or left her with severe injuries.

Taking to her Instagram page with a video, Eze was heard recounting how she left her house after a friend invited her to come to visit. Upon her return, the movie star opened the door to her living room and was completely shocked to find out that the POP fitting had completely fallen off the roof.

The actress explained how the entire thing fell off at a spot where she would have been seated if she didn’t leave the house.

Source: Legit.ng