The cast on the Akpan and Oduma series have reacted to a video of Victor Osimhen about the TV show during his recent interview with Napoli

Osimhen, who recently completed a loan transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray, named the Nigerian TV show as his favourite

The comedy series cast's emotional response to Osimhen's interview stirred reactions from many, including Super Eagles star Victor Boniface

Nigerian comedy series Akpan and Oduma was recently in the global spotlight after Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen spoke about the TV show during a question-and-answer series with his new club, Galatasaray.

Osimhen, who named Amala his favourite food, also named Akpan and Oduma his favourite TV show.

The footballer also revealed he speaks English language and Yoruba fluently.

Akpan and Oduma's cast reacts

Resharing Osimhen's video on the TV show, the cast, who were short on words, appreciated the footballer for being one of their viewers.

"Actually, we are short of words Thank you, superstar, Victor Osimhen," the caption read.

Akpan and Oduma is one of the popular comedy series in Nigeria produced by popular entertainment company, Wale Adenuga Productions.

Reactions as Akpan and Oduma cast hail Osimhen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, including a comment from Victor Boniface, read them below:

boniface_jrn

"No worry we many make dey watch am steady."

akpanandoduma:

"Abeg who dey cut onions for comment section."

42babybenz:

"If you have been watching akpan and oduma since day 1 gather here."

akunnanworgu:

"Victor Osimhen dey watch us? E sabi Sister Bridget? I no go sleep dis night make I enter street go find trouble I no small naaaaa."

engnr_mills:

"E blike una nor know we take love una die… the best comedy show in Nigeria."

bigblackmachine:

"Normally una no get mate for the industry."

royalty148:

"Akpan and Oduma , very underrated show, I no Dey miss am."

Osimhen gets hero's welcome in Turkey

Earlier on, Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli.

The Super Eagles star missed out on moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on summer deadline day.

Osimhen jetted out to Uyo, Nigeria, for international duty after completing his transfer.

