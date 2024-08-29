Black Sherif Sympathizes With TG Omori on Kidney Failure: "You Shot Best Music Video Out of Ghana"
- Highly revered Ghanaian singer Black Sherif has joined the long list of celebrities who have shown emotional support to music video director TG Omori
- the entertainment space was thrown into a period of sadness on Wednesday, August 28, after TG Omori revealed that he had a failed kidney transplant
- In reaction, Black Sherif shared sweet words about the talented creative and wished him a quick recovery
Ghanaian singer Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has tweeted an emotional message following the news of TG Omori's condition.
It is now public knowledge that ThankGod Omori Smith has been hospitalised as a result of kidney failure. His only brother donated one of his kidneys to him, but unfortunately, the procedure failed.
Reacting to the devastating news, the Ghanaian hitmaker went on X to talk about TG Omori's impact on the Ghanaian music scene, adding that he shot the best music video ever made in Ghana.
Black Sherif wrote:
"It breaks my heart to see TG Omori undergo a kidney transplant. This is the same man who directed '45,' which is the best music video to ever come out of Ghana. I pray he recovers quickly and everything goes smoothly for him."
See the post here:
Reactions as Black Sherif prays for Omori
Read some comments below:
@imfhope:
"May God restore his health."
@LeoDynacy2342:
"Baba rest."
@CFCdarlington45:
"Speedy recovery."
@RealCyborg3:
"Amen 🙏🏽. Buh please 45 isn't the best video from Ghana."
@GiwaOmotomiwa:
"The Lord is his strength!"
@ShagiUba:
"So what does that have to do with him directing a music video? Music video directors can not have a transplant? Let’s all just pray he get well and fine simple."
VDM fumes over TG Omori’s old tweet
Verydarkman has also reacted to TG Omori's failed kidney transplant reports trending on social media.
The social media critic fumed after an old tweet of the music video director sharing details of what landed him in the hospital emerged.
Verydarkman advised Nigerians to stay safe as he sent a message to his detractors, stirring reactions.
