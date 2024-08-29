A Nigerian comedian and prankster, Chibuike Gabriel, aka Untouchable Comedies, has expressed his love for his fiancee by granting one of her wishes

The comedian asked her to pick any of her favourite celebrities to meet, and he would make it happen as soon as possible

Untouchable's babe picked Yul Edochie, and to her surprise, her man worked out a meeting between them

Nigerian men would go to any length for the women they love, which is evident in this man's gesture towards his lover.

A popular Instagram prankster and comedian, Untouchable Comedies, whose real name is Chibuike Gabriel, shocked the love of his life with his action.

Man surprises his fiancé with Yul Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie, @untouchable_comediess

Source: Instagram

In a viral video on Facebook, Untouchable wrote the names of celebrities he knows on paper, ballot-style, and told his girlfriend to pick one.

He promised to take her to meet whoever she ended up picking. However, when he conversed with her, she outrightly named Yul Edochie, a controversial Nigerian actor, as her favourite.

Unfortunately, Yul's name was not on the list, but Untouchable said he would make it happen. They travelled down to his movie location, and to her greatest surprise, she met her favourite Nigerian celebrity in the flesh.

Untouchable's woman could not contain her joy as she jumped and hugged Yul Edochie, who hilariously told her to take it easy on him.

She was too dazed to talk as she went down on her knees to greet Yul. She jumped around and hugged her man, thanking him for making one of her dreams come through

Watch the video here:

After the shenanigans, Yul Edochie lovingly advised the couple and asked them to be intentional about each other.

Yul Edochie rejoices over movie

Yul Edochie has penned appreciation to fans after a movie he was featured in hitting one million views in one month.

The excited Nollywood actor prayed for his supporters and the crew who worked with him on the project.

Yul Edochie's appreciative post has spurred reactions from netizens who compared him to colleagues hitting millions of views in days.

