Popular chef, Hilda Baci, surprised her brother, Gilbert, with expensive gifts upon her return from the United Kingdom

A cute video captured the moment she presented the gifts to him and the warm embrace they shared afterwards

The clip also captured Gilbert unboxing the gifts excitedly while appealing to his followers to thank Hilda for him

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Gilbert Baci was pleasantly surprised by his sister, Hilda Baci, upon her return from the United Kingdom.

The video showcased Gilbert unboxing a set of gifts, including shoes, a bag, and bracelets, all carefully chosen by Hilda during her trip.

Hilda Baci gifts her brother expensive goodies Photo credit: @onegillianbaci/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Gilbert excited as sister gifts him shoes, others

The anticipation and excitement on Gilbert's face were evident as he eagerly unwrapped each item.

As Gilbert unveiled the gifts with a wide smile, his joy was palpable.

He said;

"So Hilda went to the UK, you know that time when she came back and was doing a video saying 'his and mine.' I got him boots and got me shoes.

"Well, it wasn't only the boyfriend that benefited, even though I didn't benefit at the same degree, but I'm not greedy. I'm happy with what I got.”

Gilbert's gratitude for his sister's gesture was evident as he expressed his happiness with what he received.

Unable to contain his excitement, Gilbert immediately embraced Hilda, conveying his appreciation and love for the thoughtful gifts.

Gilbert asks viewers to thank Hilda for him

In a touching display of gratitude, Gilbert decided to share the video with others, inviting them to join him in thanking his sister, Hilda Baci.

