Paul Okoye, in a new video, revealed the ongoing Psquare feud is bigger than what people think

The singer, who revealed he still loves his brother, also sent a message to fans taking sides in the feud

Paul Okoye spoke about how everyone has family problems, adding that they wouldn't be able to handle Psquare's feud as they have done, sparking reactions

Singer and songwriter Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of the defunct Psquare group, has addressed fans and supporters who are taking sides in their family feud.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans have had to take side after Peter Okoye aka Mr P went public by sharing details about what led to him taking Jude Okoye to the EFCC while accusing Paul of taking sides with their elder brother.

Psqure feud is bigger than what outsiders think - Paul Okoye

In a chat with media personality Shopsydoo, Paul said fans and supporters have been reacting to the feud based on emotions, adding that it is bigger than they think.

While he stressed that he owed no one an explanation, Paul expressed his love for his brothers.

He also appealed to fans to respect the Okoye family, adding that everyone has family problems.

"I understand how people feel, there is much emotions right now, what is going on in Psqaure is bigger than what you think outside, I don't think I owe anybody an explanation this time around, there is so much twist about this whole issue, my brothers I still love them, let's just respect the family, you can't separate it anymore it is still family, fans should just drop it, we all have problems in our families, if your family problems is out like this, trust me you can't handle it," Paul Okoye said.

Watch video as Paul Okoye speaks about Psquare feud

Netizens react to Paul Okoye's comment

Several netizens were quick to express displeasure at the singer's comment as they clapped back at him.

officialiykdavidson:

"But na u start am na by bringing outside now u don’t want talk about it again."

elvis_bobby1:

"Na now this one wan get sense……to carry your family matter come social media don tire you."

uc.million:

"Na u start it."

brownesssugar:

"P Square is putting me to shame."

