Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, was recently checked for counterfeit money in Spain.

The 30BG member took to his Instagram stories to post a series of videos of himself in Spain, and one of the clips showed the moment his money was checked carefully while shopping.

Isreal was at a shopping mall when he tried to pay for some items, and the person at the counter started to check the money carefully and sign on them with an invisible pen.

Video of Isreal DMW being checked for fake money in Europe trends.

One clip showed Isreal holding a bundle of cash and counting them, while the subsequent video showed the person at the counter writing some things on the money, and Davido’s aide exclaimed in wonder.

Isreal went on to ask why his money was being signed on and the checkout staff explained that he was investigating to be sure they weren’t counterfeit notes.

Isreal said:

“Why are you signing on it? Why?”

To that the cashier replied:

“We need to check whether it’s true or false.”

See the video below:

