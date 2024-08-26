Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with several clubs across the globe as the transfer window winds down

Chelsea and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli appear to be the front runners willing to sign the Nigerian

The agent of the forward, Roberto Calenda, has provided a fresh update on the future of the wantaway Napoli forward

The saga involving Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to offer multidimensional twists with each passing moment.

The Nigerian forward, who appears to have his sights set on a possible departure from Napoli before the close of the current transfer window, has been linked with several clubs.

Chief among these numerous clubs are Premier League outfit Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Victor Osimhen during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples, Italy, on 3 March 2024. Image: Franco Romano.

Source: Getty Images

Recent reports have detailed that the Saudi outfit made an offer for the 25-year-old, which Napoli have reportedly agreed to.

However, amid these swirling reports, the agent of the Napoli star, Roberto Calenda, has offered a fresh update on his client's future.

Osimhen's agent breaks silence amid transfer saga

According to a statement released on his official X handle, the FIFA-licensed agent subtly provided a fresh update on Victor Osimhen's future while emphasising the need for respect for his client.

“Victor is not a package to be shipped off to make room for new arrivals,” Calenda stated.

“Victor still has much to achieve in Europe. Osimhen is a Napoli player with a recently renewed contract, and we have always respected the club's decisions regarding major offers, including those received this year.”

He continued, “Victor was named African Footballer of the Year and ranked 8th in the Ballon d'Or. There is a need for respect and balance.”

Earlier reports suggested that Osimhen's departure from Napoli was imminent, particularly with Chelsea's agreement to acquire Romelu Lukaku.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Osimhen has been involved in over 85 goals for Napoli since his transfer in the summer of 2020.

Napoli agrees deal for Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Italian Serie A club, Napoli, have agreed to a deal with Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen.

The Saudi Pro League outfit is reportedly keen on signing the Nigerian forward, with a transfer fee in the region of €65 million expected to be finalised.

Source: Legit.ng