Nigerian superstar Wikzid's baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, trended online after a video confirmed the speculations of many

The music exclusive was seen partying with her two children while her outfits revealed that she was expecting a third child

Fans of the Afrobeats international sensation took to different social media platforms to react to the great news

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's baby mama and talent manager Jada P, caused a stir online with a recent event video confirming her pregnancy.

The mother of two was seen with her children and family members at a lively gathering.

Wizkid's Jada P seen with her bugling baby bump. Credit: @jadap

Jada, fully immersed in the moment, danced to the upbeat music playing in the background while waving a white napkin in her hand.

Dressed in a red two-piece outfit, her noticeable baby bump was on display, revealing a glimpse of her stomach, which quickly became the focus of attention.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid might be expecting his fifth child with his baby mama, Jada.

This came after a recent picture of the talent manager made the rounds online. Jada rocked a hot pink dress with a black jacket.

The body con dress flattered what looked like a baby bump. The trending picture saw Jada standing by her very tall father, Lenox Caprice. News of her pregnancy comes weeks after the duo reportedly went their separate ways.

Wizkid's Jada P stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

muchpaulo:

"Wiz na guru ❤️d girl self no Dey rest for baba things."

@GucciStarboi:

"Wizkid na sharp shooter sha."

aburhado:

"Nah morayo Dey come this time iyabo."

king_kwad_:

"Yes it’s going to be a girl and her name will be ‘MORAYO’."

starboy_lil.ray:

"As him papa born only him as boy what are you expecting."

favour_daniel_1212:

"Na Una de say she be old woman 😂so she de prove to Una say she be still young gal 😂na fine she no fine 😂she no old 😂our swt wifey Fc love ❤️ u."

fhavourite50:

"Jada the reproduction manager."

Boluwatife Nominated at 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Wizkid's son Boluwatife made it to the nomination list for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.

The Nigerian music star's first son shared a flyer on social media, which included the category he was nominated for.

Congratulation messages have since been pouring in for Boluwatife Balogun from his fans and supporters.

