A video of a Hausa businessman responding to claims about him being Sam Larry is trending online

The man shared how Nigerians have been flooding his comment section to say he looked like the popular socialite

He appealed to netizens while stressing that it was God's doing that made him share the same look as Sam Larry

Amid the controversies that have continued to trail singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death, popular socialite Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, well-known as Sam Larry, has remained in the news.

Recall that Sam Larry and Marlian label boss were arrested over Mohbad's death.

Hausa man says God made him look like Sam Larry. Credit: @samlarry

Source: Instagram

Since Mohbad's demise, some netizens have continued to point accusing fingers at Sam Larry and reacting to pictures of people who looked like him.

Hausa man says he is not Sam Larry

A Hausa businessman has had to release a video to clarify his identity after Nigerian netizens flooded his social media page with comments saying he looked like Sam Larry.

The man, whose name is yet to be identified, said he is a Hausa man based in Yaba.

He stated that it was God's doing to make him share the exact resemblance with the socialite.

Watch video of Hausa businessman speaking below:

People react to Hausa businessman's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

uyi_omoregie0:

"Who fit edit cap put for e head mk we check something?"

princewill_88

"Am not a Sam Larry."

a_zeeez:

"This one no be samlarry ooo ✌️Nah Hausa be this ooo. Nah Gold he dey sell for Tejuosho yaba."

folakemmi_:

"Sam Larry no fit talk this English I fit bet na signs and emoji he Dey take communicate."

darquis__x:

"Better Be Careful Outside you Look like Larry Too Much."

mori_of_lagos:

"He is not a samlarry please."

What Rexxie said about Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie during a chat on Echoroom, spoke about Sam Larry.

Rexxi described the socialite as a good person, saying that he does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother.

However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

Source: Legit.ng