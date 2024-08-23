Singer Portable has spoken highly of himself and how rapper Odumodu Blvck does not come close to him in the industry

Singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has said that he is far ahead of rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly called Odumodu Blvck.

He made this statement when he joined the latter's Instagram Live video after pleading that he needed his help in the comments.

Going down memory lane, the Zeh Nation boss recalled when he used to attend rap battles and other music competitions in Abuja.

According to the Zazoo Zehh crooner, he usually raps in Yoruba when he attended Naija Got Talent and he took the first position.

He also stated that singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, was a guest performer when he participated in the competition.

Furthermore, he fired back at Odumodu for claiming the top position in competitions when he (Portable) won the competitions.

Watch the video in the slides below

Reactions to Portable's video on Odumodu Blvck

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Portable's video below:

@wots.blog:

"Stars don’t beg to shine don later dey beg lol."

@leczy_b:

"Nobody chases clout reach this Portable."

@__justbayor:

"Natural hater ni bobo seh."

@otunba_seafood:

"Portable and chicken, na one mama suppose born them."

@king_teoby:

"There was a caught! Mumu Portable!! He met his downfall when he misbehaved with Davido. All 30BG canceled him immediately!"

@lilzynco:

"After dem help you finish na you go still cast dem outside."

@toniasgram_:

"E be like star don dey beg to shine."

