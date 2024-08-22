A make-up artist has lamented trying to move out of Nigeria to no avail and said she has spent her resources pursuing this cause

After her plan to migrate to the United Kingdom as a dependent failed, the Nigerian lady revealed she was banned from Canada for five years

The unhappy lady shared why the Canadian government issued her the five-year ban and what she desires at the moment

A Nigerian lady, @nekxirkaylese, has cried out on X over her failed attempts to leave Nigeria.

@nekxirkaylese opened up about her failed attempts to go abroad while responding to a netizen who advised people from average homes to do everything they can to leave Nigeria to increase their network.

@nekxirkaylese said she is now alone. According to the Owerri-based lady, she tried to migrate to the UK via the dependency route in 2023 but failed.

@nekxirkaylese added that she tried Canada and was handed a five-year ban. Her tweet read:

"I am just on my own.

"I tried last year to go UK route, dependant crashed. Tried Canada, got 5years ban.

"Like this all the money I save up gone.

"My passport is there.

"IELTS would expire next year.

"My transcript.

"WAEC Result.

"Other diploma certificate are all ready but no funds."

She said she desires a scholarship.

"If I can get scholarship to other European countries like Sweden, Estonia or any other promising country, it will be a great one for myself and my family especially my children."

The lady explained why the Canadian government banned her, saying her agent had presented doctored proof of funds.

Reactions trail Nneka Joy's plight

@AlexDaramola said:

"Sorry dear. why were you banned?"

@Oludeewon said:

"Sorry Joy.

"How can I help?"

@DorcasJIRE_09 said:

"God will definitely make a way... Hang in there... Making two of us.... Na only person wey give up, Na im e own don finish."

@McTimiGold_Cfr said:

"Joy, very sorry my dear sister. Joy is coming. Ayo'n'bo...

"Talk to boda @Oludeewon

"How can he help. Oro ehh ti dayo ooo. Only if you know!"

Nigerian lady banned from entering Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had been handed a five-year ban from entering Canada.

The student who desired to travel to Canada contacted an agent to assist her with the process. When it was time to provide proof of funds, the student confessed that she had no proof of funds to tender.

Ewatomi H, who shared the story on X, said the agent assured the student that he would print a bank statement for her and everything would be alright. However, the agent carried out an unacceptable process, which caused the embassy to ban the student for five years.

