A lady who recently relocated to Finland has managed to bring her three siblings over as well, sharing a touching video of their arrival.

In the brief video, she captures the emotional moment they stepped off the plane at a Finnish airport, greeting each sibling with a warm hug.

Lady moves siblings to Finland. Photo credit: @mygrandmasrecipe

Source: TikTok

The siblings, visibly thrilled, are seen wheeling their luggage, eager to start their new lives in a different country.

The lady mentioned that they’ve come to Finland to pursue better opportunities and work towards their goals. The video was posted by @mygrandmarecipe6.

EskobaOfLagos said:

“Can one apply to work in Finland without being university graduate.”

Kizzy🇴🇲🇳🇬 wrote:

“How long does it take you to bring your siblings over, and which route did they use to come over.”

Liyahshu🇦🇪🇳🇬 commented:

“Abeg sis l want to come Finland too.”

Ezekwe doris also commented:

“For the fact that you replied all comments u gain follower.”

Nurse blessing:

“Congratulations more blessings and abundance and may Almighty God crown our efforts all, and be our protection please can you invite me over ,I want to come on a visiting visa but need someone to.”

User341887182589:

“Congratulations. This is beautiful. May the land favour you all.”

Ograce:

“Congratulations one day i will be in finland and i will come and visit your home.”

Double B:

“This is beautiful I wish that for me and my siblings.”

Spinola:

“May God bless my sister and her hubby ijn.”

King Dk Wonseleah:

“This is so beautiful to watch.”

Ene Esther Ohepo:

“God that did it for you will surely do it for everyone seeking for this kinda miracle.”

Chichics:

“This is wonderful, congratulations.”

Nina Ok-pan:

“Congratulations to them.”

