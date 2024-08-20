A Nigerian lady recently shared her journey to landing a corporate job in a TikTok video that quickly went viral

In the video, she revealed how she meticulously refined her CV, ensuring it was packed with the right keywords for a marketing role

Her efforts paid off when she aced all the interview questions and secured the job, to prepare for her new position, she headed to a clothing store to shop for work outfits, narrating her success story as she browsed for the perfect attire

Lady gets corporate job. Photo credit: @ada_megai

Source: TikTok

Her hard work paid off, as she impressed the interviewers with her answers and landed the position.

Excited for her new chapter, she then went shopping for work attire, sharing her job-hunting experience while selecting the best outfits. The video was posted by @ada_megai.

Reactions as lady lands job in UK

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AdaNjika said:

Congratulations, God I tap o......I will work on my CV more. or please can u help me review my CV please?”

Gladys:

“Yes I can. I’ll dm you my email.”

𝑺u_su:

“I can imagine your excitement after you got the offer. I can relate. Congratulations Girl.”

Gladys:

“Words can’t describe. Thank you, sis.”

Seesewa:

“I’m planning to relocate to the Uk and the fear of having to pay all that money for an MBA and then work menial jobs has been holding me back. Your story is an inspiration. Thank you.”

Gladys:

“This was my mindset as well. You won’t have to.”

Tayothebigpropell:

“Congratulations. What city are you located in?”

Smartken4407:

“Congratulations dear.”

F.o.l.a.kemi:

“Congratulations Gladys.”

Thesalako_mo:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Hakeem:

“Get in .. big congratulations… keep luck.”

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng