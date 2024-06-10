The president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has changed the life of a boy.

Apostle Suleman called the boy out and ministered to him before gifting him over N20 million on the spot

The boy shared how he worked for his master but was not settled, adding that he was also robbed and life wasn't palatable for him before now

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has given a boy over N20 million during his church service.

The cleric shared a video on Sunday, June 9 on his verified Instagram page capturing the incredible moment.

Apostle Suleman transferred over N20 million to the boy. Photo Credit: @johnson_suleman_official

"Boy leaves church with millions," the video was captured.

In the clip, Apostle Suleman appeared to have called the boy and his mother out as he ministered to them in church.

Boy's reaction to Apostle Suleman's gesture

The boy narrated his story, including how he was robbed, how his master refused to settle him and how things were tough for him.

Apostle Suleman made him check his phone to confirm his account balance had gone from N3k to over N20 million.

The boy rolled on the ground in gratitude. His mum shed tears. Some netizens hailed Apostle Suleman's kind gesture, while others refused to believe it.

Mixed reactions trail Apostle Suleman's gesture

josnickrealtors said:

"When it's your time to be blessed. Even the devil cannot stop you. Thank you Papa for allowing God to use you in blessing him. More grace. Boy go and excel, your time has come."

amakaomooikeh said:

"When the captivity of Zion shall be taken away from you, you shall be like them that dream... Thank You Merciful Father ."

iam_damis said:

"All those demonic blogs and clout chasers won't post this on their pages but anything to discredit men of God they will jump at it. God bless you immeasurably sir."

@Archie5682 said:

"Me no wan later hear sai na audio money.

"God bless you sir."

@nut_joshua said:

"Washing & Setting, The Boy Will Return Back 23 Million, Na Arrangee."

@flygeria said:

"For someone who just got all that money, he doesn’t sound excited."

Apostle Suleman replies Daniel Regha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Suleman had reacted after being dragged on X by Daniel Regha.

Amidst the viral feud between Halima and Suleman, the X influencer decided to call the preacher out on another pending issue that the public was also interested in. Daniel reminded the Apostle that he is yet to reveal the names of the assassins who attacked him and his entourage.

The influencer went on to accuse him of keeping quiet amidst the seven lives that were lost in that attack and advised authorities to look into the matter.

