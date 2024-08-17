A young lady who studied law at university recently shared her surprising career path, and her story quickly went viral on TikTok

In a short video, she captured the joyful moment she graduated, proudly wearing her convocation gown with a beaming smile

However, in a twist that resonated with many, she revealed that she has since taken up selling wigs as her current hustle, a far cry from the legal career she once anticipated

A law graduate recently took TikTok by storm when she revealed her unexpected career choice.

In a video that quickly gained attention, the young lady shared footage from her graduation day, where she was all smiles in her cap and gown, celebrating her academic achievements.

Graduate begins wig business. Photo credit: @purity_ii

Source: TikTok

However, in a surprising turn of events, she disclosed that she is now running a wig business, a profession completely unrelated to her degree.

Her candid revelation about this unconventional career path has captured the curiosity of many, sparking discussions across social media. The video was posted by @purity_ii.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SirT said:

“Why do I feel attacked.”

Micheal wrote:

“As i saw this video i think i should stop going to school.”

Kazie S commented:

“I only have matric but when I see graduates not working my heart breaks.”

Purity Kwanele:

“But dear I am… an entrepreneur. The purpose of this video was to show ppl that u can’t just sit n not work just coz u don’t get job offers from what u studied for.”

MissTee:

“I respect people like yourself no pity party just trying to get your hands to do something. May God bless you and open doors for you.”

Purity Kwanele:

“Thank you for the kind words and amen I receive the blessings.”

TheNaturalbriggy Bal:

“Go to Hyundai careers. Call the dealership of the vacancy you have chosen. Ask for their email address and submit your cv.”

The Craft:

“Cyrils Economy is not made for progress.Every video I watch is so sad man. But my sister, things will get better. You're hustling and that's Amazing. Keep it up.”

Angel:

“Would you advise someone to study LLB?”

Purity Kwanele:

“Personally I enjoyed studying it even though there were times were I really struggled with it. I graduated this year so I still have hope that something good will come up.”

Natalisa:

“My dear please apply for the FNB graduate programe. Also do walk in for articles at firms.”

Kobus Botes:

“Try doing your articles... Am almost done but is working for deparment if justice.”

HLengy:

“Keep pushing hun I also did LLB graduated 2015 akukahlangani but siyaphanta okunye kuyosifica ngendlela.”

Urhoodpharmacist:

“I know everyone says keep pushing and it’s not easy. My brother also did Electrical Engineering and he had no job for 2 years this year he has a job. Your time is coming mama.”

