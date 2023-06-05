Jennifer Lopez's singing abilities are being questioned after a viral video of the star singing a duet with her teenage daughter Emme Muñiz

The video shows the beautiful mother and daughter taking turns singing while rehearsing for a show

Fans reacted to the trending video, saying Emme outsang her famous mother because she got her vocals from her father Mac Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has been dragged on social media after a video of the star and her daughter Emme Muñiz singing surfaced.

Jennifer Lopez has been dragged after her video singing with Emme went viral. Image: Getty Images

The viral video shows the mother and daughter duo showing off their vocals, but peeps think Emme Muñiz is a better singer than her mother.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme outsings Enough actress in viral video

Jennifer Lopez is among the many celebrities who are gracing the stages with their mini-me. According to TMZ, singer Beyoncé set social media on fire when her daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage.

Like Beyonce, JLo also had her daughter Emme join her on stage when she performed at the Super Bowl last year. The star's fans are always looking forward to seeing her hit the stage with her daughter.

A video shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @BeeBabs convinced fans that Emme is becoming a better vocalist than her mother. In the trending video, JLo and her teenage daughter took turns singing while rehearsing for a show.

Jlo's fans suggest star's daughter Emme Muñiz is a better singer than her

Jennifer Lopez and Emme's viral video sparked a heated debate about JLo's vocals. Many said her twin daughter is a better singer because she takes after her father, Mac Anthony.

@maredparry said:

"She’s an incredible singer omgggg she’ll be her mum’s ghost vocalist soon."

@LeetteRuthieEW wrote:

"I played this and my mom goes “WHAT WAS THAT?” And I said “JLO.” “Crying??” “No ” “she thought that was singing!???!” My mom is horrified ."

@TalkAmarachi added:

"JLo can hold a note, but Emme's father is Mark Anthony. I think we know where she gets the gifted vocals range from. Let's be for real!"

Jennifer Lopez dragged over cover of Rihanna's song

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Twitter users mocked Jennifer "J.Lo" Lopez after a video of her covering Rihanna's smash hit Diamonds failed to impress them.

The video, according to Elle, dates back to 2015, when Jennifer was still a judge on American Idol.

The news publication reported that J.Lo left her judge's seat during the show's finale and sang Diamonds and Bruno Mars' Locked Out of Heaven.

