It's such a beautiful time for Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Tjay from the Beta pair and his family

On Monday, August 19, 2024, joyous news broke out on the internet that Tjay, a contestant on the BBNaija show, has just welcomed twin boys with his lovely wife

The news was broken to him on Tuesday, August 21, by Biggie, which caused him to get very emotional and dedicate a speech

Tunji Adeniji-Soji, better known as Tjay, has reacted excitedly to the news of his bundles of joy.

Legit.ng previously reported that the housemate and his wife welcomed a set of twin boys on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The Big Brother Naija contestant recently requested to give a shout-out from Biggie as his wife's delivery date drew closer. Unbeknownst to him, his wife had already welcomed their beautiful babies.

Tjay melts down in the arena over the news of twins. Credit: @tjay_official

Source: Instagram

While rounding up their Power Oil game at the arena, Biggie dropped the bomb on him as he blew up in excitement.

"We lost a baby last year" - Tjay

Tjay gave a very touching speech about how he and his wife had previously lost one of their babies. He noted that it was the most devastating period of their lives.

He seized the opportunity to thank his wife again for allowing him to travel to Nigeria to participate in the reality TV show despite being in such a delicate state.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians congratulate Tjay

Tjay's story melted the hearts of many Nigerians, who expressed happiness about his newborns. Read some comments below:

@queenethabraham280:

"Don't worry, his coming home to meet the twins ...... So happy for him."

@oma_flourish__:

"Thank you Jesus for this miracle. I know you will do it for my sister."

@mercyspap:

"Oh, the loss of a child is never easy. Thank God for compensating you. Congratulations. God bless your home."

@gly_jay_:

"Oh he even said that the last few days has been difficult for him. Chai!!!"

@amymessi:

"Congrats Tjay."

@gucikuci:

"Na expecting hormones been dey worrry you....go and sin no more."

@b.a.ediamond:

"I will give you double for your trouble!"

Tjay begs Biggie for favour over family issue

BBNaija No Loose Guard star, TJay has made a special request from Big Brother to the interest of fans.

During a recent diary session with his partner, Ben, TJay asked if Biggie could grant him a favour.

Ben raised questions about what TJay needed to discuss privately with Biggie, and he revealed that it was about family.

Source: Legit.ng