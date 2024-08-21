Social media activist Verydarkman has ignited reactions online with various clips and photos he has shared on his page since arriving in Rwanda

Hours after posting the video of a curvy lady who lodged in the same hotel room with him during his visit to Rwanda, another clip has emerged

This time, Verydarkman was seen attending a basketball match with a lady next to him as he watched the game

Controversial social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, recently stirred emotions with some of his online antics.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had posted a video of himself at the 4 Points Hotel in Rwanda while flaunting a curvy lady he would spend time with during his stay in the East African country.

Hours after flaunting a curvy lady on his gram, clips of VDM attending a basketball match has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Hours after sharing the video, which went viral, the social media personality posted another clip of himself attending a basketball game at the BK Arena.

Face of lady in VDM's bed revealed

After the viral video of the curvy lady in the activist's bed, another clip of VDM attending a basketball game between Senegal and Kenya stirred comments.

In the new clip, the face of the lady alleged to be in Verydarkman's bed was revealed, and netizens share their thoughts about the woman with the activist.

The videos posted by VDM followed his recent showdown with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

See the viral clip:

Reactions as VDM attends basketball match in Rwanda

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's match:

@emperorjamalofficial:

"I hope that yansh gets NAFDAC Approval? Sir."

@toonz_of_lagos:

"That shawty behind mehnnn."

@benny_vital:

"That girl be like SaidaBoj. Abi my eyes dey pain me."

@hmc_of_abuja:

"She looks really nice man."

@irenechuks40:

"That babe yash sure ohhhh, oga take am easy ohhh."

@officialswissfrank:

"VDM ur face show, ur shoe shine. The yansh plum no need to flaunt am."

@gee_autos:

"My guy with doings see that yash."

@interiorfitteddesign:

"VDM for a reason 😂… That’s shawdy behind mehnnnn."

@finland_burger_gram_02:

"That pink fish also looks knack-tural."

@official_khorllinz:

"Man gat enjoy sef no be everyday person go Dey save the world."

Paul Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng