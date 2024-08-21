Singer Mayorkun decided to add to his collection of luxurious jewellery, and he went for an artistic one

In a video, he was seen trying out a fashion item as he assessed a goat head-themed pendant on his neck

The artiste was excited about his new acquisition and shared how the weight of the pendant made him feel

Singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun, was ecstatic as he bought a goat head-themed neck chain from the Kilani Jewellery store.

Mayorkun acquired new jewellery which unsettled fans. Image credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

He rocked a black hoodie, jeans trousers and silver earrings, which he combined with his expensive neck chain.

In the video shared by @DAMIADENUGA on X, excitement filled Mayorkun's heart as he stared at the fashion item and complained that it was quite heavy. The neck chain exuded opulence and art, and it got many people talking.

Some people wondered the motive behind the pendant and shared different assumptions. However, the singer seemed unbothered as he rejoiced at his new acquisition.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mayorkun's goat head chain

Several netizens have shared their take on Mayorkun's goat head-themed neck chain. See some of the comments below:

@Rexford_TheKing:

"He likes goat meat?"

@iam_thowbie:

"Only him knows."

@MissyDumelo:

"The goat that he is… I mean the actual animal."

@Dat_Oronboy:

"Shey all these big chains no dey heavy for the neck?"

@Mickyy_Beast:

"Time to push the 666 narrative."

@Pa_pi_chula:

"Omo finally he’s changed his chain, so happy for him."

@daddymeerah2022:

"If I tell you say these guys no be ordinary music them dey take ball, some go say nah rubbish I deh talk. You gotta join the bigger boys if you wanna go higher in rankings."

@wisdom_kizzy:

"Na Illuminati."

@_aivo_:

"Illuminati."

Mayorkun shares first encounter with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mayorkun trended online after he narrated his first encounter with Davido.

Recall that the sensational artiste was once signed to the Afrobeats star’s defunct DMW record label.

In a recent exclusive interview, the Mayor of Lagos, as he is fondly called, shared what he saw when he visited the Timeless hitmaker's Lagos mansion.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng