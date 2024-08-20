Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has been accused of being in contempt of court following his case with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

Recall that the cleric had slammed VDM with a N1 billion lawsuit and a restraining order after he criticised his ‘miracle’ products

VDM has reportedly gone against a court order after he made a new video speaking about the cleric

Nigerian social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has been accused of contempt of court amid his legal issues with popular cleric Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Recall that the drama between VDM and the cleric started after the controversial personality called out Prophet Fufeyin for selling ‘miracle’ products without NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control) numbers.

Shortly after, the cleric slammed VDM with a N1 billion lawsuit and a restraining order. However, that did not seem to stop the social media critic.

VDM Accused of Contempt of Court As He Speaks About Prophet Fufeyin After Court Order: “He Get Mind”

After the cleric took legal action, VeryDarkMan went on his Instagram page to share a video explaining that since his call out, Prophet Fufeyin had removed all the ‘healing’ products that were for sale on his website.

VDM accused of contempt of court

In a new development, a post was shared on Instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, claiming that VDM had gone against a court order by speaking about Prophet Fufeyin on his Instagram page.

“In blatant disregard for a court order, VDM released a video discussing Prophet Jeremiah on August 17th, just a day after the court’s reaffirmation.”

What fans said about VDM and Fufeyin’s case

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on VeryDarkMan and Prophet Fufeyin’s issues. Read their comments below:

Vickthourrr:

“Omoh this guy just gett minddddd 😂😂😂.”

don_billions264:

“Make court tell pastor Jeremiah to turn water 💦 into fuel ⛽.”

Arafat__147:

“EFCC no get level again Button.”

Lov__sophie:

“This story don de long but I de enjoy every episode🤭.”

Gabriellefassi:

“But this pastor suppose see vision to avoid VDM 😂.”

hypedj_yunglee:

“But vdm is saying the truth ooo.”

sisi_derin:

“I'm not a fan of this guy, but I support this current bone he's picking.”

Isaac_adaka:

“Pastor no see vision about VDM 😂 before embarking on this journey.”

djmagicbeatz:

“VDM is stubborn, I love how he’s dealing with fake people is our environment.”

Pri.nce.ss_azubuike:

“Pastor Jeremiah for just avoid VDM. The man go don swear tire for his head 😂😂😂.”

Grace_emmanuel_52:

“After this court saga, pastor Jeremiah will be seeing VDM even in dreams.”

Havilahdivas101:

“Pastor should have prayed well to see vision before starting this knowing that VDM is called VDM for a reason.”

gbula_og:

“But wait o this pastor jus they scam him congregation.”

Oba Solomon jumps on VDM vs Fufeyin case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oba Solomon stirred mixed reactions after sharing his thoughts about the issues between Verydarkman and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Oba Solomon accused VDM of disgracing the man of God by attacking him and slamming his miracle water as fake.

In the viral clip, Oba Solomon accused Verydarkman of not using the real miracle water Prophet Fufeyin advertised earlier, which could bring an end to any human being's problem.

