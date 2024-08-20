Former Nigerian actor and movie producer Seun Egbegbe was recently on Biola Bayo's show where he spoke about his experience in prison

Egbegbe also shared some unknown truths about his court case and how he got indicted on just one count of the 45 brought against

He also revealed the Nigerian church that helped him through his time in prison and how they sent prisoners food every Sunday throughout his time in Kirikiri

Ex-Nollywood star and filmmaker Seun Egbegbe finally broke his silence months after being released from jail.

The former Nigerian actor shared with Biola Bayo his experience in jail and how he survived such a tumultuous period.

Former filmmaker and Toyin Abraham's ex-lover Seun Egbegbe opens up about being in jail and what the experience was like. Photo credit: @seunegbegbe

Source: Instagram

Egbegbe noted during the interview that he was sent to jail on just one count after his lawyer helped him defeat the other 44 charges levelled against him.

He noted that living in prison is a terrible experience, and he doesn't wish it on anybody. Egbegbe also stated that he has decided to make it his life's mission to go around jails in the country and help prisoners.

"My solemn vow" - Egbegbe shares

Seun Egbegbe said weeks after he arrived in jail and the reality of things fully dawned on him, he nearly died of depression but made a vow.

The businessman noted that he told God that if he made it out of jail alive after serving his 11-year sentence, he would turn away from his wayward life and devote himself entirely to the service of humanity.

Egbegbe averred that jail is such a leveller. He noted that he was in jail when he met former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose and famous Lagos-Dubai socialite Mompha.

The former movie producer shared a lot during his interview with Biola Bayo.

Below is an excerpt of the viral interview:

Reactions trail Egbegbe's interview

Netizens shared their thoughts about the revelations made by Seun Egbegbe:

@pweetyshadey:

"Old things has passed away. behold, is a new living."

@olori_adefuye:

"People we not see this now and commend Daddy Adeboye but is the bad side That Tunde go see post uhm life."

@patien688:

"Seun ègbègbè God will use you for his glory."

@kemishow_:

"Wow Seun, I need to watch."

@aya_olajide:

"It is well with you forever."

@adunbarinbeads:

"Igba aimo ni Oluwa tifi oju foda, go and sin no more in the name of the Father,the Son and of the Holy Spirit."

@oyedipretto:

"Hmmm, it is well. I am glad Seun is in a good space. God bless you Biola."

@t_nuga:

"Many things to learn from this episode… so I need to watch this."

Egbegbe visits mum after 6 years in prison

Weeks after his release, Egbegbe finally paid a visit to his mother and shared a video showing the emotional reunion on his Instagram page.

The video captured Egbegbe’s arrival at his mother’s shop and how she swiftly locked him in a tight embrace.

The mother and son couldn’t hide their emotions, with the woman equally expressing her gratitude to almighty God.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng