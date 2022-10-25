Nollywood filmmaker Seun Egbeegbe has recounted his experience in the prison and how the people he thought were his friends failed him

Seun, who said he owes no one an explanation on what led him to prison, said he was happy about it as God wanted him to learn more about life

The filmmaker, who revealed he gave his life to Jesus Christ while in prison also shed light on his relationship with actress Toyin Abraham

Popular filmmaker Olajide Kareem better known as Seun Egbegbe has shared heartfelt details of his experience while in prison.

Seun Egbegbe, in an interview with BBC Yoruba, revealed how 95 per cent of those who surrounded him abandoned him while in prison. He, however, stressed that high-profile individuals, who he never expected, were the ones who stood by him.

Seun Egbegbe says he is now born again.

Source: Instagram

He said:

“95 percent of people that surrounded me that I thought were my friend were my enemies.”

Seun Egbegbe speaks on his biggest achievement in prison

The filmmaker, who said he owed no one an explanation, revealed he was happy he went to prison as he believed God wanted him to learn more about life.

Seun Egbegbe said giving his life to Jesus Christ was his biggest achievement while in prison as he declared he’s now a changed person.

Seun Egbegbe speaks about actress Toyin Abraham

Seun said he doesn’t want to say anything about Toyin out of respect for her and her family. He, however, added that he was happy for her.

In his words:

“Anything about Toyin I don't want to talk about it let us respect her and her home. She has a husband and a child and I am happy for her.”

Seun Egbegbe spotted in church days after release

Nollywood filmmaker Seun Egbegbe, who was formerly involved with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was captured alone in the church in a video that surfaced online.

A different portion of the clip showed the filmmaker taking notes as a man of God delivered the day’s sermons.

The video, which went viral, stirred reactions from netizens, with many lauding him for his actions

