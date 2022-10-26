Popular filmmaker Seun Egbegbe left many feeling emotional on social media after sharing a video showing his recent visit to his mum

The video captured the moment Egbegbe reunited with his mother after being away in prison for six long years

The mother expressed her appreciation to God as she embraced her son and several social media users had different things to say

Life is gradually returning to normal for Nollywood filmmaker Seun Egbegbe who recently regained freedom from prison after being locked up for six years.

Weeks after his release, Egbegbe finally paid a visit to his mother and shared a video showing the emotional reunion on his Instagram page.

Seun Egbegbe reunites with mum.

Source: Instagram

The video captured Egbegbe’s arrival at his mother’s shop and how she swiftly locked him in a tight embrace.

The mother and son couldn’t hide their emotions, with the woman equally expressing her gratitude to almighty God.

“Seeing my mum yesterday after 6 years mean alot to me.......what an emotional cm exciting moment…” Egbegbe wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

liiziiann said:

"Thank God for life, "oku aja bo", the lord is your strength in Jesus name. Be calm and stay safe bro."

officialarikegold1 said:

"God's wisdom and Grace will possess you in all your endeavours IJMN AMEN ."

daraitlyrical said:

"Hmmmm thank God for your life."

olamipeter1 said:

"Don't forget what took you to correctional center, go and sìn no more."

orefejobabawale said:

"If na me be toyin I wire this guy 5 million or 2 million if she have the capacity, e get why."

orefejobabawale said:

"E no easy I swear."

Seun Egbegbe spotted during Sunday church service

The Nollywood practitioner appears to be picking up the pieces of his life once again following his release from prison.

Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video making the rounds on social media which captured the moment Egbegbe showed up at the church for a Sunday service session

Social media users had different things to say, with some encouraging him to embrace a better way of life now that he is free again.

Source: Legit.ng