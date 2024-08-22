Isbae U’s Step-Mum Stirs Emotions, Marks Hubby’s 57th Post-humorous B’day With Pics: “I Miss Ur Luv”
- Isbae U's stepmother has marked her late husband's post humorous birthday with an emotional note and picture
- In a post shared by Bayo Bankole, the woman said that she got to know about his death a year ago
- She shared a picture they took together, and she also wrote the things she missed about him while marking his birthday
The American wife of late father of skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, better known as Isbae U, has marked the 57th post humorous birthday of her man.
Legit.ng had reported the skit maker lost his father, Kamal Adebayo, in December 2022, however, the cause of his death was not revealed.
In a post shared by Bayo Bankole, formerly known as Boy Alinco, he posted the message the American widow of the late actor wrote on his 57th birthday.
According to the woman, she got to know about her husband's death a year after his demise.
Widow shares fun memory with late husband
She also shared a picture she took with her husband and said that she went through all stages of grief after hearing the sad news.
The woman also mentioned that she missed his African dialect, the love he showed her. However, she opined that his spirt was watching over her.
Recall that Isbae U was also devastated after losing his father, as revealed in his post days after his father's death.
Below is the post:
Reactions trail Isbae U's mum post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some below:
@motims:
"So BAEU get step mods. RIP sir K."
@daddyadnan87:
"Keep resting Shakadada like we use to call him, may Allah forgive all your sins, Amin."
@amb.eksontemidayo:
"Hnmmm life.... I remembered before his demise how he would pick my calls,talk , command and even give advice but it is well . Keep resting . Rest well sir Kay."
@bookiezai:
"Sir kay i miss you. Keep resting in the bossom of the Lord Baba."
@humble.femi:
"Sir Kay D Warrior."
@dekunlefujiofficial:
"Sir Kay Kamoru R.I.P."
@awonkanwa_speechman:
"Chaii rest in peace Sir Kay."
@atinuke_olajide:
"Hmmm."
@somidotun_africa_dgeneral:
"Hmmmmmmmmm @isbae_u Dad, RIP to warrior."
Isbae U gifts Yinka Ayefelwe gift
Legit.ng had reported the that skit maker had given a parting gift to singer Yinka Ayefele who was a guest on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.
The singer had reacted after the content creator asked him to jump up if he was happy as he appeared on his podcast.
In another video sighted online, the skit maker gave the singer, who was on a wheelchair, a skipping rope.
