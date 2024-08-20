Singer Flavour recounted his experience with the now-defunct music group Psquare at an event

Popular high-life singer Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour N’abania, recounted his rise to fame, including being asked to leave the stage during a performance for the now-defunct group Psquare, Peter and Paul Okoye.

Flavour, while speaking on 'In My Opinion' podcast, narrated how he began his music career as a choir conductor and drummer in the church, and serving a music band for 13 years.

The singer, however, exited the band and transitioned to playing at shows and events.

Flavour's encounter with Psquare

Flavour, while speaking about his encounter with PSquare at a show in Enugu and how it turned around his career, said:

“So the promoters brought Psquare while I was playing, and immediately Psquare came; the manager just said, ‘Hello, off that thing.’

“I switched off, passed the microphone, and went to sit. Then when Paul of Psqaure picked up the microphone and just said, ‘This na temptation’ everywhere scattered.”

Flavour revealed that the experience made him realise he needed to create his unique sound and transition from a mere musician to an artiste.

Reactions as Flavour recalls experience with Psquare

TadyJerry:

"My guy. Flavor is a legend no cap. I love this story. Man has been consistent."

naija_eyes:

"Life is all about up grade."

bob_banke:

"How na Psquare they perform for bar and flavour dey perform for stadium,this life no balance at all!"

chinexo28:

"Flavour really suffer for the music industry o there was a time when him chop chop slap for city center o."

ucheohjay:

"Lol I remember how this all started,we used to go to City center back then which was like a viewing center to watch the PL.this was after he left his boss at filling station and started singer solo,he has really come a long way."

