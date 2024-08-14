Popular Nigerian Livestreamer DJ Chicken seems to have finally met his waterloo as things go south between him and his apprentice, Doskid

Clips of Doskid mercilessly beating up his boss, DJ Chicken, have gone viral across multiple social media platforms

Many netizens have expressed their thoughts about how Doskid overpowered his boss and gave him a brutal lesson with his fist

Controversial social media personality and TikTok Livestreamer Adedamola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, has been trending online over the last few hours.

Videos of DJ Chicken's apprentice, Doskid, unleashing a tirade of punches in a fistfight against his boss have gone viral.

Controversial livestream DJ CHicken seems to have finally met his waterloo as video of his new apprentice beating him up goes viral.

The viral clips have shown moments when DJ Chicken was overpowered by Doskid and several deaths of his apprentice.

One of the highlights of the fistfight was that it all happened during a Live stream on TikTok. The fight lasted nearly 20 minutes, and thousands of people watched one of their favourite TikTok personalities get bashed several times with very little they could do.

DJ Chicken reports Doskid to Salo

Minutes after DJ Chicken experienced one of the worst nights of his life, he was back on TikTok crying. He was with Oloba Salo and Tunde Perry during this Live session.

The former disc jockey went in Live to report Doskid to Oloba Salo and Tunde Perry, telling them to come to his refuge and avenge him.

This isn't the first time Chicken has been beaten publicly with cameras capturing the moment.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when DJ Chicken publicly assaulted his apprentice. He slapped him multiple times during a live session.

Watch the viral moment Doskid beat DJ Chicken on TikTok live:

More clips of DJ Chicken getting whooped:

Reactions as DJ Chicken gets whoop on Live

See some of the comments that trailed the viral live session:

@thug_since_20s:

"If you are happy as the guy beat Chicken, join me in shouting Hallelujah."

@hicon_542:

"The boy intentionally go Moro academy so he go ft beat chicken 😂 me sef dey come next."

@clement____180000:

"Abeg make person play me karma by Seyi vibez."

@Hamzik_APpT:

"Na boys fund this guy, mk he go teach chicken small lesson, because WTH."

@___mc_carthy:

"I Dey wait for portable video."

@kiddo.cutz:

"Omo I pity chicken sha he dey try carry the guy buh the guy strong pass him omo no be by bug body o."

@mhide_classicz:

"He said baba mi emi o payin ni o."

@big.fenty:

"Na wetin fit am😂he get him own for body."

@smartklefy:

"Now table don turn, make chicken self chop wetin he dey serve others."

Portable hires thugs to beat DJ chicken

In other news, a video of singer Portable sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager.

He recounted how DJ Chicken demanded money from some show promoters before releasing his contact information.

