Global site navigation

Local editions

“Much Love, Strong Lyrics”: Veteran Singer Baba Fryo Hints About New Music As He Chills With Adekunle Gold
Celebrities

“Much Love, Strong Lyrics”: Veteran Singer Baba Fryo Hints About New Music As He Chills With Adekunle Gold

by  Yinka Obey
  • Veteran Nigerian singer, Baba Fryo, got his followers and fans guessing when he shared a rare photo with Adekunle Gold
  • Baba Fryo shared the post of his meeting with Adekunle Gold and gave it a simple caption that left internet users asking questions
  • The two musicians' picture sparked suggestions that they could be working together on a new music project

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Veteran singer, Baba Fryo, recently linked up with one of his younger colleagues, Adekunle Gold, and he shared a picture from their meeting online.

Baba Fryo took to his Instagram page to share the picture with Adekunle Gold and briefly hinted that they could be working together on a new project.

Baba Fryo and Adekunle Gold
Baba Fryo shared a photo with Adekunle Gold. Credit: @babafryoofficial.
Source: Instagram

The veteran wrote a simple caption that reads:

"Babafryo #adekunlegold much love strong lyrics."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

Celebrity style moment: Internet users share thoughts as Adunni Ad & Bobrisky rock same design

Everything about Baba Fryo's post is a pointer that he may have worked with Adekunle Gold as the two singers posed for the camera.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold and Baba Fryo's photo

A number of Baba Fryo's fans and followers have reacted to his picture with Adekunle Gold. Some of them suggested that they are about to work together and release a song.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Emm5834:

"The legend start man."

Vogueby_ad:

"When old and new school meet, the result is strong lyrics, what else do you people expect. Do and drop the jam."

Mystic__curves:

"I will not say anything yet until una two release the song. No dey tease us abeg, Adekunle Gold never post him own. Gbedu incoming. Maybe na dem go dey pose remix."

Streetbarh:

"Is Baba Fryo and AdekunleGold Gold working together? Omo that would be fire and good blend of music. Let’s go drop it already."

Read also

Family and friends gather to surprise Femi Kuti with brand new car as 60th birthday gift, fans gush

Femi Kuti and son Made team up for first co-headline show

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, and his first son, Made, teamed up for a joint show tagged Father & Son: The Experience.

The Experience’ was the first concert co-headlined by Femi and Made.

This came many weeks after the father and son’s Grammy nomination experience for their joint album, Legacy+.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel