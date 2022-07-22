Veteran Nigerian singer, Baba Fryo, got his followers and fans guessing when he shared a rare photo with Adekunle Gold

Baba Fryo shared the post of his meeting with Adekunle Gold and gave it a simple caption that left internet users asking questions

The two musicians' picture sparked suggestions that they could be working together on a new music project

Veteran singer, Baba Fryo, recently linked up with one of his younger colleagues, Adekunle Gold, and he shared a picture from their meeting online.

Baba Fryo took to his Instagram page to share the picture with Adekunle Gold and briefly hinted that they could be working together on a new project.

The veteran wrote a simple caption that reads:

"Babafryo #adekunlegold much love strong lyrics."

Everything about Baba Fryo's post is a pointer that he may have worked with Adekunle Gold as the two singers posed for the camera.

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold and Baba Fryo's photo

A number of Baba Fryo's fans and followers have reacted to his picture with Adekunle Gold. Some of them suggested that they are about to work together and release a song.

Emm5834:

"The legend start man."

Vogueby_ad:

"When old and new school meet, the result is strong lyrics, what else do you people expect. Do and drop the jam."

Mystic__curves:

"I will not say anything yet until una two release the song. No dey tease us abeg, Adekunle Gold never post him own. Gbedu incoming. Maybe na dem go dey pose remix."

Streetbarh:

"Is Baba Fryo and AdekunleGold Gold working together? Omo that would be fire and good blend of music. Let’s go drop it already."

