An exchange between Nigerian music power couple Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked mixed reactions

The comments from Simi came after Adekunle Gold helped Chess king Tunde Onakoya with a pictorial defect

Tunde Onakoya has gone on X to ask for someone to help him remove a water bottle in one of his viral images, and Adekunle Gold responded

Nigerian power couple Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, recently engaged in an online exchange that has got netizens talking.

The exchange was stirred by Adekunle Gold's reaction to a post shared online by Tunde Onakoya. The Guinness World Record holder recently posted a picture on his Twitter handle making a public call for someone to help him take out a water bottle in the image that was obstructing a clear view of his face.

Tunde Onakoya's pic stirs exchange between Simi and Adekunle Gold as the former reveals why she fell in love with the singer. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@tundeonakoya

Adekunle Gold reacted to the call and fixed the image. After fixing the image, he posted the result back on Twitter.

Netizens reacted to the work done by AG, hailing his Photoshop skills as exceptional. But his wife's comment to

Simi shares why she fell for AG

Simi's reaction to Adekunle Gold's skill as a graphic designer after what he did to Tunde Onakoya's picture has gone viral.

The couple is famous for their online banter. In a recent exchange, Simi noted that her husband's skill as a graphic designer was one of the reasons she fell in love with him, and she doesn't understand why he left it for music.

Reactions trail AG and Simi's exchange

Here are some of the comments that trailed AG and Simi's exchange to Tunde Onakoya's photo:

@Trhymesz:

"You guys won’t understand this feeling till you fall in-love with a supposed “baddie” & next thing she starts dragging you to Sunday service & night vigil."

@Itzpelumi:

"Orente you dan dey complain."

@Tabeetha_a:

"So your hubby can play chess, wow."

@Messi_Lives_On:

"Kini nwi 😊 how much graphic design wan give Baba 😊 dey play..."

@Init_kouture:

"Orente don Dey complain ooo. Orente no want wetin you Dey do."

@oluwatosin_glor:

"It is almost 10pm in Nigeria, pls don't pepper us. We want to sleep without thinking about anything."

@ajayiyout:

"Na AG God give two talents for Bible, he kan use ham get double."

@heisbiodun:

"If na photoshop him still dey do you think say deja go dey school?"

@__arike_adey:

"Orente don Dey complain ooo. But there’s money and fame now, yeah? So it’s a win win."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng