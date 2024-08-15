Nigerian Yoruba actor Ijebu has joined the long list of people who have engaged in skit maker Nas Boi's new dance challenge

The singer released his new song 'Short Skirt' on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and has received wide acceptance on social media

Shocking the internet was Iejubu, who was seen dressed like a lady, adorned in numerous waste beads as he showed off his dancing skills

Popular Yoruba actor Amokade Olatayo, better known as Ijebu, has caused social media users to become hysterical following his recent post on Instagram.

The Yoruba actor was seen participating in a new dance challenge initiated by Nigerian skit maker turned musician Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nas Boi.

Fans laugh as Ijebu joins the short skirt challenge. Credit: @ijebuuofficial, @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

Nas Boi buzzed the internet a couple of days ago after he released a new song, Short Skirt. The singer formed a dance challenge to promote the song, and many jumped on it, dressed in short skirts.

To join the long list, Ijebu recently appealed to movie producers about gateman roles and shared a video dancing to Nas Boi's song.

Ijebu was dressed in a pleated brown skirt with plaid fabric and a white top. He added a wine-coloured beret and dark shades. What caught the eyes of fans was the muscle waist beads on his waist.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Ijebu's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@adedimejilateef:

"Oluwa oooooooo."

@eniola_ajao:

"Nah your butter color pata underneath dey make me laugh the most."

@adewura_:

"Brother mi Tayo, who gave you waist beads."

@iamoyita:

"Brotherhood, stop already."

@lafacebeautyhair:

"Just end this challenge @iamnasboi."

@dammy_visualz:

"Ah see another brother dey comot from brotherhood association."

@iamobeyskid24:

"Hold this egbon ooo."

@adegboyega_gbo:

"One man gone. Egbon Ijebu why nauuu."

Ijebu finally becomes homeowner

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comic actor Ijebu is now ending the year 2021 with a very big win after acquiring a luxury property.

The much-loved Yoruba film star recently became the owner of a very big house, to the joy of fans.

Numerous fans and colleagues of the star actor have taken to social media to celebrate the new house.

Source: Legit.ng