Fans Cackle as Ijebu Joins Nas Boi's 'Short Skirt' Dance Challenge: "With Your Butter Colour Boxers"
- Nigerian Yoruba actor Ijebu has joined the long list of people who have engaged in skit maker Nas Boi's new dance challenge
- The singer released his new song 'Short Skirt' on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and has received wide acceptance on social media
- Shocking the internet was Iejubu, who was seen dressed like a lady, adorned in numerous waste beads as he showed off his dancing skills
Popular Yoruba actor Amokade Olatayo, better known as Ijebu, has caused social media users to become hysterical following his recent post on Instagram.
The Yoruba actor was seen participating in a new dance challenge initiated by Nigerian skit maker turned musician Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nas Boi.
Nas Boi buzzed the internet a couple of days ago after he released a new song, Short Skirt. The singer formed a dance challenge to promote the song, and many jumped on it, dressed in short skirts.
To join the long list, Ijebu recently appealed to movie producers about gateman roles and shared a video dancing to Nas Boi's song.
Ijebu was dressed in a pleated brown skirt with plaid fabric and a white top. He added a wine-coloured beret and dark shades. What caught the eyes of fans was the muscle waist beads on his waist.
Watch the video here:
How fans reacted to Ijebu's video
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@adedimejilateef:
"Oluwa oooooooo."
@eniola_ajao:
"Nah your butter color pata underneath dey make me laugh the most."
@adewura_:
"Brother mi Tayo, who gave you waist beads."
@iamoyita:
"Brotherhood, stop already."
@lafacebeautyhair:
"Just end this challenge @iamnasboi."
@dammy_visualz:
"Ah see another brother dey comot from brotherhood association."
@iamobeyskid24:
"Hold this egbon ooo."
@adegboyega_gbo:
"One man gone. Egbon Ijebu why nauuu."
Ijebu finally becomes homeowner
Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comic actor Ijebu is now ending the year 2021 with a very big win after acquiring a luxury property.
The much-loved Yoruba film star recently became the owner of a very big house, to the joy of fans.
Numerous fans and colleagues of the star actor have taken to social media to celebrate the new house.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng