Recently evicted BBNaija housemate Rhuthee has rejoined her family and friends after an eventful time on the show

She was part of the pair Flourish with DJ Flo, and it was quite exciting for her to meet her family again

Some netizens recalled how she fought with Wanni and Handi on the show and noted that she would be pained that she was evicted before the twins

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ruth Akpan, aka Rhuthee, reunited with her daughter, friends, and puppies after being evicted from the reality show on August 18.

She was evicted alongside her partner, DJ Flo, and it was a good moment for her co-housemates Wanni and Handi to taunt her.

Recall that Rhuthee had a heated argument with the twins and accused them of sleeping with the same men for N30k.

She also bragged about her degrees and how she was better than them. Wanni and Handi said she would watch them from home when she got evicted.

Some netizens also stated that Rhuthee pretended to be excited after leaving the show, but she was genuinely pained.

@bliz.touch:

"Go home and watch them win."

@lorpusapolucia:

"After all this she will go to bed to cry because she is in pain."

@calistabenedicta:

"Don't take it easy on your haters, not at all."

@missdein_official:

"My baby girl, I love you Ruthie, I was planning to give you my 10k vote week, so sad."

@humuz2010

"Watch from home, dear."

@efizyreloaded:

"If say she quickly gave us that drama her vote would have been massive."

Rhuthee gets evicted from BBNaija

Legit.ng earlier reported that four pairs of housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality show were placed on eviction on Sunday night, August 18.

The show's presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called them out after he showed a clip of what went down in the house during the week.

After the housemates Streeze and Flourish were evicted, they spoke about how they felt as fans reacted to their eviction online.

