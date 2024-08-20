DJ Flo has reacted to her eviction from the Big Brother Naija show and the way she was taunted by Wanni and Handi

The disc jockey and her partner, Rhuthee, were part of the pair to leave the house last week Sunday during the eviction show

While granting an interview with Ebuka, she said she wanted to react after the twins made fun of her and her partner

Recently evicted disc jockey, Flora Chiedo, better known as DJ Flo, has opened up about her feelings after leaving the reality show.

Legit.ng had reported that the pair Flourish, (Flora Chiedo, aka DJ Flo, and Ruth Akpan, aka Rhuthee), were sent packing from the reality show on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

DJ FLo reacts to Flourish's eviction. Photo credit @djglo/wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

While they were leaving the show, Handi and Wanni taunted them by saying, they should watch them win from home.

Reacting to what the twins said in an interview with Ebuka, DJ Flo said she was wearing a big shoe that day, and she wanted to remove it and stone the twins with it.

Rhuthee reacts to Wanni and Handi's words

Also reacting to what the twin said, Rhuthee noted that she also wanted to create a scene during the eviction, but she decided not to reduce her steeze.

Recall that the reality show kicked off in July and housemates were paired to compete for N100million.

Below is the post:

Wanni and Handi kiss during eviction show

Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija's Wanni and Handi got netizens talking after they reacted to the eviction of Flourish from the show excitedly.

The twins fought with Rhuthee of Flourish and the latter thrashed them mercilessly and accused them of sleeping with the same men.

While Rhuthee kept bashing them, she dared them to come close to her, however, she got evicted from the show on Sunday night, August 18.

Wanni and Handi fight Rhuthee

Legit.ng also reported that Wanni and Handi won the custodian of the week during the game which took place over the weekend.

The twins had first fought with another housemate, Rhuthee, as they had a shouting match with each other.

Fans became worried about Rhuthee after the twins won because they have the power to nominate housemates for eviction.

Source: Legit.ng