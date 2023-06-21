Gospel singer Funke Glorious has called out her popular colleague Yinka Alaseyori over song theft

In a trending video, Funke, who was visibly angry, lashed out at Alaseyori as she claimed it was not the first time the latter was involved in a copyright infringement

Funke's video has sparked reactions on social media over the use of foul language as she expressed her displeasure

It appears drama may be brewing between gospel singers Funke Glorious and Oniduro Mi crooner Yinka Alaseyori.

This comes as Funke, in a trending video, lashed out at Alaseyori over copyright infringement.

Funke claims it is not the first time Yinka Alaseyori is making use of other people's songs. Credit: @adeyinkaalaaseyori

Funke, who was visibly angry, claimed her colleague stole her song, adding that it was not the first time Alaseyori would be caught in the act.

She shared how the Oniduro Mi star stole some of their colleagues’ songs and would pretend to be innocent.

Funke further appealed to people to help her warn Alaseyori as she stated that her silence isn’t stupidity.

“Anybody who knows her should warn her. When you do something bad, you wouldn’t talk about it, you would keep quiet. What rubbish is that in this industry? You did it the first, second, and now the third. Did they swear for you? If I choose to keep quiet, it isn’t because I am stup!d. I have copyright of my songs."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Funke Glorious calls out Yinka Alaseyori

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jagabanyoutube:

"You can call her out but as a gospel artist you claim to be, don't use vulgar words. That doesn't sound right though."

kemity:

"You are not shouting like omo ita Sebi na Gospel song you dey sing …na fuji you dey sing is now looking like beefing."

damilolaakinwale23:

"No dey shout for our ear."

ms_ebims:

"As much as I won't support what she's fighting for, as a Gospel Singer, foul words shouldn't come out from you, well, in Public! Nah....uncalled for!"

olaide001:

"The words coming out of your mouth are foul words and you call yourself a Gospel singer…what do I know."

rosevine007:

"We should be mindful of the kind of songs we listen to and connects with. This call out isn’t Christlike. You can call her out without using these words. You can do better."

horpheyehmih_:

"A gospel singer indeed that is using all this foul words … they play ."

Alaseyori welcomes baby girl

Legit.ng reported that Adeyinka Alaseyori welcomed a baby girl in 2022.

The gospel artiste took to her Instagram account to share a video which included lovely pictures of her baby bump, leaving fans and followers gushing.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “To God alone be all the glory. It ended in praise.”

Source: Legit.ng