Famous Nigerian gospel singer and minister Adeyinka Alaseyori recently trended on social media after clips of her receiving a Lexus 570 SUV as her birthday gift.

The young mother of two was gifted the new whip by her husband, who caught her unawares.

Nigerian gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates her 28th birthday as she gets a brand new Lexus 570 SUV. Photo credit: @adeyinkaalaseyori

Clips of the moment the surprise gift was delivered to her have gone viral. In the trending clip, the singer looked dumbfounded when the car was presented to her.

The Oniduro Mi crooner recently shared the clip of the sweet moment the car was presented to her on her social media page, which has stirred emotions.

Adeyinka Alaseyori reacts to car gift

The singer, who recently turned 28, was over the moon after she received her car gift. She shared clips of her new car on her page with a caption that reads:

"Thank GOD For GRACE. Anu ni morigba. I don finally see cloth o."

See the moment Adeyinka Alaseyori was presented her new car:

More clips as Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates her 28th birthday:

Reactions trail Adeyinka Alaseyori's birthday celebration

Comments have trailed the trending video of the moment Adeyinka Alaseyori was gifted brand new whip for her 28th birthday.

Funke Glorious accuses Alaseyori of stealing her song

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Oniduro Mi crooner got called out on social media by her colleague, Funke Glorious.

In a viral clip, Funke Glorious accused Adeyinka Alaseyori of stealing her song and remixing it without her permission.

She also claimed that this wasn't the first time Alaseyori had been caught stealing other people's intellectual property.

