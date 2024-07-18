Cynthia Morgan, a Nigerian reggae-dancehall artist, has sent a note of warning to Mavin Records and its owner, Don Jazzy, over Afrobeat sensation Rema

The singer put up a post on her Instagram story to warn the label about enabling Rema's smoking habit

Cynthia, whose real name is Ikponmwenosa Morgan, also revealed what she would do if anything bad happened to the 'Hehehe' crooner

Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer popular for her 2014 hit song "I'm Taken," made it to the front line of blogs on Thursday, July 18.

Cynthia caught the attention of many Nigerians when she shared a post regarding Divine Ikubor, aka Rema.

Cynthia Morgan directs shots at Don Jazzy over Rema. Credit: @donjazzy, @heisrema, @royalmandrina

Source: Instagram

Her post was directed at Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, over Rema's smoking habit, which became a matter of concern on social media a couple of weeks ago.

What Cynthia Morgan said about Rema

Cynthia noted that Rema was not an ardent smoker and should not be caught smoking as much as he does.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She concluded with threats to Don Jazzy, adding that she would storm his headquarters if anything happened to the 24-year-old, who recently released a new album, HEIS.

Cynthia wrote:

"And that Rema wey dey hold Cigar wey he no sabi smoke. If anything happen to that boy Mavins, I go find una office."

See Cynthia's post below:

Peeps react to Cynthia Morgan's threat

Many social media users were shocked by the singer's post about Rema. They shared their thoughts, and Legit.ng compiled some below:

@tashaswavey:

"Is Rema not an adult?? Is he being spoon fed."

@iam_mayaki:

"Rema wey dey smoke like who get target.... Na Marvin buy cigar for am?"

@emmyyice_aralomo:

"Person wey no fit find Jude wan find Marvin."

@undiscovered_zaddy:

"Sarcasm, is that you. But truly yeah, to smoke cigarettes or anything smoke able doesn't fit Rema."

@jason_styles0:

"Blaming Marvin for a grown man personal decision this na why people dey always talk say you dey meant."

@callme_gozie:

"The entire Mavin forcefully put the cigarette in Rema’s hand?"

@mcmakopolo1"

"Forget how she take talk but the way rema Dey smoke that ciger like say na doctor recommend am."

Benin Crown Prince arrests Cynthia Morgan

The Benin crown prince, Ezelekhae Ewuare, reportedly arrested Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan.

According to reports, the music star had been cyberstalking the prince since 2020 and also claimed he appeared in her dreams on social media.

Photos of the legal document and screenshots of Cynthia Morgan’s messages to the prince made the rounds online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng