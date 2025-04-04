The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has released a summary of flight operations in 2024

This list reveals that almost half of the domestic flights in Nigeria, and about 35% of foreign flights, were delayed

Air Peace is at the top of the list, recording the highest number of flight delays and cancellations among domestic flights

The Nigerian aviation sector recorded what is now known to be the highest number of flight disruptions in its history in 2024.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released an executive summary detailing the flight disruptions in 2024.

Air Peace is at the top of the list, with 7,619 delayed flights out of 15,413 total flights in the year.

United Airlines comes in a distant second with 4,559 delayed flights out of 7,794 total flights operated, while Arik Air is the third with 5,027 delayed flights out of 10,699 total flights operated.

Air Peace has the most cancelled flights

In terms of cancelled flights, Air Peace is again at the top of the list, with 333 flights cancelled.

Arik Air and Ibom Air are in the second and third positions, with 215 and 140 cancelled flights respectively, TheCable reports.

Delta Airline, Value Jet top the list for international flight delays

The NCAA summary also gives the breakdown of international flight delays, with Value Jet having 100% delays in all its international flights.

Delta Airline had 60% of its international flights delayed (235 out of 390), and 2.3% (9 flights) cancelled.

Uganda Air is also on the list with 57% of its flights delayed (96 out of 168), and Saudi Air with 16% delays (19 out of 121 flights).

Virgin Atlantic has 8% delays (26 out of 362 flights), and just one cancelled flight, while United Airlines had 11% delays (18 out of 171 flights).

NCAA releases summary

NCAA summary shows that 70,543 domestic flights were operated in 2024, out of which 33,235 were delayed, and 1,189 were cancelled. Out of 14,359 international flights, 131 were cancelled, and 4,426 were delayed.

This totals 1,320 cancelled flights and 38,061 delayed flights in 2024.

Recall that the NCAA meted out sanctions against Aero Contractors, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Peace, Arik Air, and Royal Air Maroc, over a spike in passenger complaints.

The NCAA also announced sanctions for airlines that leave passengers stranded in other countries, or deport them to Nigeria due to travel restrictions.

The NCAA declared that it is the responsibility of the airline to provide detailed information on travel requirements before selling tickets or boarding passengers.

NCAA lists airlines with highest theft, poor service

In related news, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released the list of airlines with the highest theft cases in Nigeria.

The list has Qatar Air, Air Peace, and others with several reported cases of theft and discourtesy to passengers.

Aviation experts, including airline operators, have raised an alarm in recent times over the rising cases of theft on domestic and international flights.

