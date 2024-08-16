"Shaun, You Can Get 'It' From Me Anytime": Toke Makinwa Drools Massively Over BBNaija Wanni's Man
- Top media personality Toke Makinwa has sparked massive reactions online after she shared a comment about BBNaija housemate Shaun
- It is no news that Shaun is one of the Big Brother Naija season 9 contestants, competing with his partner, Victoria, for the N100million prize
- Toke, in a new video online, was seen drooling over Shaun, adding that the fine-looking man could have her anytime he wanted
Multiple reactions have trailed a comment by ace Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa after she shared her opinion about BBNaija housemate Shaun.
The host shared her perspective about the housemates while speaking on 'The Buzz', a show designed to discuss happenings in the Big Brother Naija house.
However, one seemed to catch the attention of many social media users. Toke Makinwa mentioned how much she fancies BBNaija contestant Shaun Okojie, who is on the show with his partner and is presently coupled up with Wanni.
According to Toke, Shaun is such a "man"; she can't put a finger on it, but there is something about him.
In addition, she mentioned that Shain could get 'it' from her anytime he wanted. The 39-year-old's comment sparked many reactions from netizens and guests on the show.
Watch the video here:
Toke Makinwa spurs reaction on the net
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@noraamponsah4472:
"Toke my luv my Shanni shippers and I are coming for u."
@beinglayo:
"You no go like Shaun ke. Composure and Steeze 101%."
@kafayat_olorigbe_:
"I like him a lot too."
@naims_collection:
"She meant to say Sooj."
@lynetx2:
"Aaaaaaaaaaah."
@your_media_girl:
"Wanni can u fight."
@itz__diya1:
"Shaun 😍😍."
@cookielaack:
"She nor dey pas 3? Since the like for 20 years now."
@tunde.onawale:
"Agbaaya."
