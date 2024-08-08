A Nigerian businesswoman has lamented bitterly on social media after suffering a huge loss

In a video, the young woman who sells juice displayed about 300 bottles of juice that got spoilt inside a freezer

While sharing the clip on TikTok, she lamented bitterly over the fact that she invested all her money into the business

A Nigerian entrepreneur's dream of success was left in tatters after a devastating loss befell her juice business.

The young woman, who had invested her entire savings into the venture, was left heartbroken when her freezer malfunctioned, causing her entire stock to spoil.

Juice seller laments over huge loss

In a heartbreaking video, the vendor identified as @addisnaturalfruitjuice2 on TikTok revealed that about 300 bottles of juice that had gone to waste.

She narrated that she had woken up to find her freezer inoperable due to a power outage, leaving her bottles of juice to get spoilt.

The fact that she now had to purchase a new fridge only added to her distress.

In her words:

"POV: You invested all your money into your juice business and then this happened. I woke up yesterday for a program and to my surprise my freezer wasn’t working due to light out, I lost 300 bottles and the most painful thing is that that I have to buy new fridge. I haven’t been myself till now. Like all my money is gone."

Reactions as juice seller laments over loss

The TikTok video went viral, garnering sympathy and support from social media users.

@TASTY LOCAL DRINKS IN ACCRA said:

"I remember I had a same experience last year December. It was a clients order. Made the drinks early to refrigerate only to have dumsor for three days on and off."

@Jorkbeth said:

"Is there no way to preserve them so that they can't be spoiled, I can feel ur pain so sorry dear."

@Emilylang said:

"Awwww this is me 2 weeks ago, I baked bread worth ghç 2000 + and they all get spoilt. Hmmm and since then I haven't been to work again oo my dear."

@Mimi’sWorld said:

"So sorry the story of my life. This happened to me two weeks ago, I used part of my fees to do ice cream and before day break the fridge broke down and all the Icecreams spoiled."

