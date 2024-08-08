A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her husband playfully teasing her during pregnancy as she tried to prepare for labour

In the funny video, she walked up a staircase as her husband followed behind her and mocked her walking step

Social media users, especially mothers who came across the funny video, could relate to the man's attitude

A hilarious video of a Nigerian man taunting his pregnant wife as she prepared for labour has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip showed the expectant mother ascending a staircase, with her husband following closely behind, mimicking her slow and funny steps.

Nigerian man taunts pregnant wife Photo credit: @itzjennygold449/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Funny man taunts pregnant wife

His wife identified as @itzjennygold449 on TikTok, posted the video and humorously recounted her pregnancy experience.

In the video, her husband sang for his wife and jokingly compared her waistline to her mother's.

While sharing the funny video online, his wife said:

"POV: Was your husband helpful to you in labour?The worst part of it was that he was even singing for me. He get luck say I did not design his body with bite."

Reactions as man teases wife

The TikTok video sparked reactions from many social media users, particularly mothers who have experienced similar moments during their pregnancies.

@nkem said:

"Who come be the leader. Abi your husband wan try your patience. Congratulations my love."

@Zara baby said:

"Ukwu adi gi ka ukwu nne gi."

@B__Blessing3 asked:

"Is this Regina caeli specialist hospital Awka?"

@Okonkwo Salome said:

"You for tell him say u wan tell him something give am ezigbo hard knock. Congratulations dear."

@susaanna said:

"If I talk my own experience I fit cry because I see shege during pregnancy. Your man is helpful. You need the fun."

@kelly Sandra asked:

"U no get oraimo cord?"

@Flora wrote:

"Bombastic side eye."

Watch the video below:

Husband joins pregnant wife to run around hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian husband was praised on social media for following his pregnant wife to exercise her body.

A video showed him running around the hospital with his pregnant wife and one of the nurses at the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng