Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, got the attention of his fans after he shared what love means to him

The singer was recently tackled by his fans after he was accused of using insulting words on them

However, in another tweet, the singer said love is a beautiful thing which was a verse from singer D'Banj's song

Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, has opened up on what he thinks about love which excited his fans.

In a tweet, he said that love is a beautiful thing and his post sparked several reactions from his colleagues and fans.

Earlier, he tackled the fathers of his fans and he attached his picture to it. They also questioned him for referring to their fathers in his tweet.

While he spoke about the beauty of love, his fans noted that his words were lyrics from singer D'Banj's song Fall in Love.

His colleagues and fans shared their take on the singer's tweet. Those who have a close relationship with him noted that he should respond to his chats.

See Wizkid's tweet below:

Reactions to Wizkid's tweet

Check out what netizens have said about Wizkid's tweet below:

@abazwhyllzz:

"That’s a lyrics from someone’s hit song. When will someone use your lyrics like this."

@the_smallie:

"Ayo reply to your WhatsApp texts, you’re not Drake."

@gavanni_:

"Wizkid, abeg I will not eat till you reply me."

@honest30bgfan_:

"As Wizkid don talk we dey share love for our fc community tap in, we have DJ Tunez."

@wizkidfc_

"Baba we dey wait for Morayo like this. When e go set?"

@Energycrypt:

"Don Jazzy again."

@slay_jimmy

"Gen Z go think say na poem."

@TheHN1C:

"Is he in love?"

@Innocent_Zikky:

"It’s Don Jazzy again. In D’Banj’s voice. Are you in love, I am in love. Omo, you don make you fall in love."

Wizkid remembers his late mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had sent some words of encouragement to everyone grieving.

The singer marked his late mother's post-humous birthday today, July 4, and took to social media to honour her memory.

He described his mother as the love of his life and prayed that God would comfort everyone that is mourning.

