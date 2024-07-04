Afrpbeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has sent some words of encouragement to everyone grieving

The singer marked his late mother's post-humous birthday today, July 4, and took to social media to honour her memory

He described his mother as the love of his life and prayed that God would comfort everyone that is mourning

Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, remembered his late mother, Morayo Balogun, on her posthumous birthday today, July 4.

Wizkid speaks about his late mum as he marks her posthumous birthday. Image credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He prayed for strength to everyone struggling with the death of a loved one. The singer affirmed that God is real and everyone going through the same situation would be consoled by God.

Recall that Wizkid's mother died in 2023 and he described her as the love of his life. He spoke fondly about her and dedicated a song to her before her passing.

His upcoming album, Morayo, has also been named after her. Several fans of the music star have drawn comfort from his post.

Fans react to Wizkid's post

Several fans of the singer have shared their thoughts on his post. See some of the comments below:

@Jaiyejejeomo

"Thanks a lot, Wizzy! Lost both of my parents.. Na strive man dey strive alone! I pray they all rest in perfect peace.. Iyalode, Professor and Morayo!!"

@OGBdeyforyou:

"To anyone who has ever lost a loved one, I pray that God comforts you and gives you that peace that is beyond human understanding."

@wizkidfc_:

"May we never lose the most precious thing to us all."

@FrankWriter1:

"I lost mine 2 years ago. She'll live forever in my heart."

@wizkidfc_:

"May the peace from God be with everyone of you."

Wizkid opens up about his late mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had been in the headlines with some of his engagements with his fans

The Afrobeats star, who made his debut at the Louis Vuitton Runway show in Paris, France, shared in a viral tweet how the death of his mum affected him.

During his recent X engagements, Wizkid noted that his upcoming album would be the best he has ever made.

