Singer Wizkid's son, Zion, is showing that he has an interest in joining the entertainment industry like his father

Though he is still young, he displayed the ability to be a disc jockey as he played with a mixer and wore a headphone on his head

He was excited as he touched several buttons on the mixer while music played in the background video

Zion, the son of Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, looked excited as he showed off his disc jockey (DJ) skills.

Wizkid and his son, Zion, look lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @wizkidayo, @zionayo

Source: Instagram

In a video, the six-year-old boy wore a white shirt and blue shorts and sat behind a DJ mixer as he perfected his skills.

His mother, Jada Pollock, and another lady were behind him and they watched him do what he loved.

Zion has a celeb vibe and has thousands of fans on his Instagram page. Some people hailed him for giving an attitude that was likened to that of his father.

Others simply remarked about the ladies behind him and made a comparison to singer Davido's son.

Watch Zion's video below:

Peeps react to Zion's video

Check out some of the reactions to Zion's video below:

"How I wish Davido's son fit recreate this video."

"See 2 babes wey this boy carry for side at this young age."

"Look at the babe this boy dey pull for this young age."

"Catch them young."

"Big Wiz please come and dance for our small DJ."

"I'll be happy if he can be a DJ answer."

"He is learning well from his aunty."

"Make their fave Pikin do am if e easy."

"Davido can’t relate."

Zion cries over the Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion was heartbroken after Nigeria's Super Eagles lost the 2023 AFCON final to host Ivory Coast.

He was seen crying after Nigeria lost the match on Sunday evening while someone was trying to comfort him.

Zion refused to be consoled in the video and fans took to the comment section to also console him.

Source: Legit.ng