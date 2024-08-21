Actor Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at fashion designer Veekee James for constantly posting her husband, Femi Atere

According to the role interpreter, marriage is not an achievement, and she needs to stop making it seem like one

He also stated that instead of focusing on showing how much she loves her man, she should use the same energy to showcase his business

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared his displeasure at the way fashion designer Veekee James keeps posting her husband, Femi Atere, on social media.

Uche Maduagwu says Veekee James should focus on her husband's business more. Image credit: @uchemaduagwu @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The celebrity stylist had shared a video of herself checking her husband while he slept and kneeling to serve him food in their bedroom.

She also used the trending word demure at intervals to describe how she treats her husband, Femi Atere. This unsettled Uche, who asked her to focus more on posting the job of her husband.

According to the actor, marriage was not an achievement and Veekee should let the world know the kind of business her husband was doing.

Several netizens were disturbed that Uche was discussing what happened in another person's marriage. Moreover, they said that he was pained.

Watch Uche Maduagwu's video below:

Fans react to Uche Maduagwu's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Uche Maduagwu's video below:

@preciousimethompson:

"Jealousy dey smell."

@janet.nkiruka:

"Mak una calm down love is a sweet thing. Na how una dey take understand it be d problem. U never jam real love sha."

@oliviajones1117:

"I agree with him, please keep your marriage out of social media, your marriage is your private affair not for the public, by the way i am married and has been for 20years, just a piece of advise."

@ejekauchenna:

"This one Na jealousy."

@ejekauchenna:

"So now you get sense pass person wey de more successful than you?"

