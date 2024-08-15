Amid the recent reports about the late Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Gold, more details about her sudden demise have been emerging online

One of the persons who has come out to share his thoughts about Aduke Gold's passing is Pastor Olatunji Emmanuel

In a viral clip shared on his social media handle, Pastor Olatunji spoke about Aduke Gold's sudden demise, revealing what truly happened while noting that it was a spiritual attack

Gospel singer Aduke Aderongbo, better known as Aduke Gold, has been trending across the Nigerian social media space over the last few days since reports about her sudden demise went viral.

However, a Nigerian clergyman named Prophet Emmanuel Olatunji has come to make some jarring claims about the late singer and what allegedly led to her death.

"Aduke's death was not natural" - Prophet Olatunji

In a viral video, Prophet Olatunji spoke about Aduke Gold's death, noting that her demise was not natural.

He further stated that a church used her as a sacrifice. Prophet Olatunji Emmanuel noted that Aduke Gold was lured into something she didn't understand and ended up being used.

The clergyman also stated that the same people who used Aduke Gold tried to do the same to Tope Alabi, but she was smart enough to avert the deathly harrows.

Watch Pastor Olatunji Emmanuel's video below:

Reactions trail Prophet Olatunji's clip about Aduke Gold

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Prophet Olatunji's comments about Aduke Gold:

@triple_t_cookie:

"Pastor ejo e bawa bere nipa situation Nigeria."

@doyinsola_ola:

"E tun ti beere lori app yii🤦🏻‍♀️una don do 2.5gb data,set ring light to talk rubbish.olohun a wa pelu yin sir."

@yeyeogebukky:

"Gbenu e soun! You couldn’t call on God to make fine tune you. Awon oniyeye."

@iroyinayoevents_mgt:

"Wọn tún ti de."

@oluwanisholaoluwanifemi:

"Una don start Abi."

@osewaadeola:

"E jowo oga Pastor e lo rest jor."

@bukkyolamideajoke:

"Awon Oni katikati edaaaaaaa.....Smh."

panache_zeal:

"Could this be true? Why do I feel this one is chasing clout."

