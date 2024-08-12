A group of young Nigerians surprised a billionaire on his birthday with a heartfelt gift that truly moved him

A group of Nigerian youths gave a billionaire a touching birthday surprise that has warmed many hearts online.

In the viral video, the young men visit his home with a special gift and politely invites him to sit down.

Youths gift billionaire. Photo credit: @official_akay2

Source: TikTok

As they unveil the spread, featuring puff-puff, samosas, and cake, the billionaire takes his time sampling each treat, clearly appreciating the thoughtful gesture. The video was posted by @official_akay2.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Tottie DC said:

“Akay I want to join pamtech group pls.”

Abt_trost said:

“Men this pamtech is a big family much love.”

Wami Kelvin wrote:

“Poor man go dey fear say dem wan poison am. una oga fresh jare.”

Ijeomanicholas commented:

“I thought Akay is pamtech son.”

Jia:

“This kind oga no plenty ooo.”

Wuraola Ajoke asma:

“This is interesting, I have not laughed since I lost my husband, but today una Oga laughter made me laugh, thanks guys, happy birthday to him more grace Oga.”

Mr.Bukunmi:

“Happy birthday to Billionaire Mechanic aka Pamtech Boss.”

Emily Surprises:

“I want to join your company abeg.”

Kay Everything:

“it's the baby bib for me.”

Ogelove:

“As he has opened his heart and hands to take everywhere in,i pray that no evil will come near him.with long life the lord will satisfy him.Wickew hearts and eyes will not cut short his life and glory.”

FBi Abuja:

“Good name is better than riches, see love.”

Cashflow:

“Women no dey una Pamtech? Good show of love brothers.”

Bosedeadeyemo272:

“Make una try protect this man with all una get, because i see say him love una,for him to even eat from the food when una bring from aside, I pray make.”

Prince adura:

“Jego and akay for 1 company? Ideas no fit finish.”

Unikcar Interiors:

“I’m just smiling anyhow watching this video.”

Blanderconcept:

“This literally made my day.”

WizzyBeautySH:

“That’s so nice of u guys. U guys will also be celebrated.”

Kennethchibueze:

“Na that man with magazine i just dey observe.”

Kamsalo85:

“He must be a really great boss to deserve this love......God bless the entire Pamtech family happy birthday bro.”

Macaulay:

“It means the man is good to them.”

Source: Legit.ng