A heartwarming video that has gone viral on TikTok shows a Nigerian lady who travelled all the way from the UK to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday

In the video, the boyfriend is interviewed and expresses his belief that his girlfriend, who was in the UK, wouldn't be able to join him for his special day

However, to his great surprise, she showed up at his house, the emotional reunion was captured as the couple embraced warmly, with the boyfriend eventually seen carrying her on his back

A viral TikTok video has captured the touching moment when a Nigerian woman flew in from the UK to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday.

In the clip, the boyfriend, unaware of the planned visit, mentions during an interview that his girlfriend is in the UK, making it unlikely for them to celebrate together.

But to his astonishment, she arrives at his home, leading to a heartfelt embrace. The video concludes with a sweet moment as he lifts her onto his back, sharing their joy with the world. The video was posted by @kimzzyfrosh.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OLUWA_FEMI said:

“If you’re smiling when watching this just remember you’re single and move on with your life.”

Sweet_girll wrote:

“Kimzzy na Werey e Dey blush pass the boy sef.”

SaddestGurl:

“Kimzzy ur own don pass person wey dem surprise sef na ur reaction Dey make me laugh.”

Mide:

“Shey nah only me dey smile lik werey.”

Toskidboi:

“Bro good evening, pls I want you to prank my babe for me, pls I'm confused. she school in in KP and I live in Ibadan.”

Young efrebor:

“I love my wife no matter what thanks for today brother.”

Dasola:

“Y dey interviewer con dey blush pass dey boyfriend.”

Officialstarbass:

“Nah today this single life pain me pass.”

Classymia:

“Omo I cannot come bcs of a guy oo.”

Benzema:

“Abeggi no be say she came willingly jare nah because of protest there in UK.”

Adeniyi-93:

“Be like say Kimzzy know get girlfriend.”

Pelumi:

“If we way day single die una body go sa calm down hisss.”

Aladufe:

“Me smile like oponu for here.”

LivelyLady:

“Kimzzy don forget steeze he Dey blush pass them.”

Golden heart:

“Kimzzy why you come dey blush pass the guy himself.”

Mhizyet:

“Che na kimzzy get the girlfriend or the birthday boy or why kimzzy dey blush like this.”

