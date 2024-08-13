Nigerian singer Simi’s recent exchange with her mother, Jedidah, has raised funny reactions online

The music star was on a show when she was asked to play a pregnancy prank on her aged mother

Simi’s mum’s reaction during the phone call had many netizens laughing hard, and some of them shared their thoughts

Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko aka Symply Simi recently played a pregnancy prank on her mother, Jedidah.

It all started when the Duduke crooner was on a show with media personality, Susan Pwajok, and she was asked to call either her mum or her husband, Adekunle Gold, and play a prank on them.

Simi opted to call her mum before hearing the instructions of the game. The show host told the singer that she was going to pretend as if she was pregnant to her mum.

The music star took on the challenge, and the discussion she had with her mother amused fans. Simi’s aged mum was in doubt of her daughter’s claim as she noted that the singer had played a similar prank on her before.

However, her mother took it seriously after Simi said she might get rid of the pregnancy because she wasn’t ready for it.

Netizens react as Simi pranks mum

Simi’s pregnancy prank with her mother got many fans laughing hard online. A number of them dropped their funny reactions online. Read what they had to say below:

Adekunle Gold celebrates Simi's birthday

Adekunle Gold penned an adorable message to his wife and mother of his daughter Simi as she clocked a year older.

The talented singer also posted a sweet video of him hyping his woman, who couldn't hold back the smiles.

Adekunle Gold's sweet video attracted some netizens who compared him to Portable Zazu, whose wife also celebrated a new age.

