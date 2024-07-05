Simisola must be one of the luckiest female musicians alive to have so much family support in her life and career

The singer held her album listening party in Lagos, Nigerian on Jully 4, which was well-attended by many of her fans

While performing, her whole family joined her on stage to show their support and ignited reactions online

Finally, Simi Kosoko's new album is out, and some fans were opportune to attend her album listening party on July 4.

Simi's 14-track album, Lost and Found, released on July 5, 2024, features guest artists like Asa, Lojay, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, and Ladipoe.

Judging from the moments captured at the event, Simisola Kosoko seemed to have had a great time with her fans and friends.

During Simi's show, the singer's mother, daughter Deja, husband Adekunle Gold, and his mother joined the singer on stage to celebrate the successful release of her music album.

It was a wholesome moment as the singer smiled from ear to ear. Her 4-year-old daughter, Deja, who wore a bright pink dress, excitedly hugged her mum.

Adekunle Gold also walked up to give his wife a warm hug, and they shared a kiss.

Recall that Adekunle Gold shared a post online about his wife about her album. Their fans were delighted and drooled over their love for each other.

How netizens reacted to Simi's family

Here is how some social media users reacted to Simi's video. Read some comments below:

@liliandonald42:

"Adekunle have you conducted DNA."

@tiwaamie:

"This could be our story a year from now if we start today."

@nsima_ekpo:

"Such a beautiful family."

@17highbee:

"Sweet family."

@mn_m.e.d.i.a:

"I love how Simi and Adekunle still act all lovey dovey."

@kohco_s_foodcity:

"The way she look at him."

@maka_3770:

"Happy family."

@cajetwears:

"No be duduke be that?"

Adekunle Gold Celebrates Simi's Birthday

Adekunle Gold has penned an adorable message to his wife and mother of his daughter Simi as she clocked a year older today.

The talented singer also posted a sweet video of him hyping his woman, who couldn't hold back the smiles.

Adekunle Gold's sweet video attracted some netizens who compared him to Portable Zazu, whose wife also turned 20 today.

