Davido's former lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, revealed the DMW label is working on his fifth studio album over a year after dropping Timeless

The DMW label boss' former lawyer shared what fans should expect on Davido's fifth studio album

Bobo F. Ajudua's tweet has caught the attention of many, especially Davido, as they expressed excitement

Celebrity lawyer Bobo F. Ajudua, who used to be music star David Adeleke Davido's legal counsel, has stirred up excitement with a recent tweet about the DMW label boss' fifth studio album.

Over a year after Davido dropped his Timeless album on March 31, 2023, through his Davido Music Worldwide DMW, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, the singer is said to be working on his fifth studio album.

In an exchange with a follower on X, Bobo disclosed that the singer's fifth album is bigger than his Timeless album, which included tracks like Unavailable and Kante, among others.

Speaking about his former principal's album, Bobo said:

"By ‘the album’ you mean @davido’s album? All I can say is NA DIE WE DEY The problem actually pass Timeless own. And remember, Jiggy has never lied. Save this."

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Davido's lawyer's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

realtimmywrld:

"Now you are talking."

idanstarkid:

"you never lied but you post grammy wey no be davido own oma sofo ni."

TimothyAhi41780:

"@Davido pls take ur time...you have all the whole time..."

IBabanla33019:

"I miss seeing lawyer face on camera na now you are acting as real lawyer."

KingMeshack3:

"I don bookmark am When he drop I go too shout “JIGGY SAID IT”

falanatonimi:

"Hint us on any feature or collabo in the ALBULM."

whisper00101:

"Bobo, all 30BG forgive you…And we will be there like maddd."

yomite30bg:

"If you continue like this, I fit help you follow davido talk sha."

