Mercy Chinwo, alongside her husband, has announced a 100 per cent scholarship to 100 University of Calabar students

The celebrity couple recently toured the University of Calabar as part of their MercyisBlessed ongoing campus tour

Aside from the scholarship, a video from their ministration at Unical saw them leading 100s of students back to Christ

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have warmed hearts with their generosity towards students at the University of Calabar (UNICAL). Their announcement left everyone in awe.

Mercy and her husband recently held a ministration at the University of Calabar as part of their MercyisBlessed campus tour, and students attended in large numbers.

During their ministration, the couple announced they would support 100 students through their Mercyisblessed Foundation.

In a video Mercy Chinwo posted on her Instagram page, the couple pledged full scholarships to 100 deserving students.

Students were seen screaming for joy as they reacted excitedly to the news that would bring their dreams to reality.

Another clip showed Mercy's husband leading 100s of students to Jesus Christ as they dedicated their lives.

Watch a video showing the moment Mercy Chinwo's husband announced the scholarship below:

Recall that Mercy had awarded scholarships to 50 undergraduates at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

People hail Mercy Chinwo and her husband

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

eti_ebi_girl:

"Mercy is blessed indeed. this is huge may God blessed you both and replenish your source."

pynessetim:

"Our God is good, mercy is blessed."

cecyhub:

"You are a blessing Mercy is blessed was a blessing to us all all the shouts were genuine and from grateful hearts."

rita.chinny:

"On behalf of myself and other unical students I am saying WE LOVE YOU ❤️. God bless you Mama @mercychinwo and @theofficialblessed . We are forever grateful."

